Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons, commutations

In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Under mounting pressure to free convicts as a last act, President Barack Obama is planning at least one more batch of pardons and commutations before leaving office in two weeks.

But don’t expect many famous offenders to make the list.

The list of bold names appealing to Obama for compassion in his final weeks includes accused leaker Chelsea Manning, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

White House officials say Obama’s final grants are expected to remain focused on the nonviolent drug offenders he’s sought to help during his second term.

That’s a contrast with former presidents like Bill Clinton. He ignited a major controversy in his final days when he pardoned fugitive financier Marc Rich, the ex-husband of a major Democratic fundraiser.

