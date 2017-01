The MOMS Club of York is holding its second annual preschool fair to help parents find the right fit for their family.

Twenty schools will be on-hand to answer questions. It will be held on Thursday, January 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dover Township Community Center.

Watch the organization’s president discuss the event on Daybreak and visit https://www.facebook.com/events/393015401040786/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...