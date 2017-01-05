Police release video in search for Lemoyne bank robber

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police looking for the man who robbed a Cumberland County bank at gunpoint last month have released new surveillance video of the crime.

West Shore Regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man. He robbed the Fulton Bank on North 12th Street on Dec. 23.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the police department at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-TIPS (8477).

