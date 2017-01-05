Pennsylvania senator responds to criticism over pension pledge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A newly-elected state senator who signed a pledge promising to decline a state pension says he would have been banned from ever participating in a 401(k)-style plan if he hadn’t joined the retirement system.

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-Bedford/Cambria/Clearfield) issued a statement Thursday following a report on ABC27 News. He said he elected to be in the State Employee’s Retirement System to preserve his ability to opt into a 401(k)-style plan. The 401(k), common in the private sector, has been debated as a possible solution to a pension debt nearing $70 billion.

Citizens Alliance of Pennsylvania, a fiscally conservative watchdog group based in Lemoyne, says Langerholc last year filled out a questionnaire agreeing with its philosophies of limited government, pro-school choice, anti-union, and a part-time legislature. The group says Langerholc also signed a pledge promising not to take a pension if elected.

Langerholc in November won the seat previously held by longtime Democrat John Wozniak.

In the statement, he said he was not aware months ago that the decision he had to make at the start of his term would affect his ability to enter a 401(k)-style plan at any point in the future.

His full statement is below:

After my election, I was informed that if I did not elect to go into the retirement system, I would be forever barred from participating in a 401(k) style plan that has been discussed and voted on by the Senate and the House. After reflection on the information provided, I elected to be in the SERS system to preserve my ability to opt into a 401(k) style plan.

The retirement form language which is based on state and federal law is clear. “If I do not elect to become a member of SERS within 30 days of the effective date of my current employment, or if I decline to become a member of SERS, I will not have another opportunity to elect to become a member of SERS….during my current employment.”

I was not aware months ago that the decision I would be required to make at the start of my term would affect my ability to enter a 401(k) style plan at any point in the future. As I said during the campaign, I do not want to collect a defined benefit pension. A 401(k) option, however, would be similar to what a large majority of my constituents currently have.

I stand ready to support meaningful pension reform. In fact, I have already committed to co-sponsoring legislation that will convert legislators’ defined benefit plan to a 401(k).

In addition to fighting for pension reform, I am not accepting a taxpayer-paid vehicle or per diems, and I will never vote to increase my pay. I have also already signed on as a co-sponsor of legislation that requires receipts before any reimbursement from state accounts are made.

I look forward to voting for long-overdue pension reform in the near future that will protect the taxpayers of the Commonwealth.

