Opinion: ABC27 changes to put the ‘public’ back in public meetings

Public meetings in central Pennsylvania aren’t exactly “the places to be.”

Of course, there’s nothing like a good controversy to draw a crowd to a township, council, or school board meeting in the name of rallying around a cause or complaint.

But once the dust settles, the board often goes back to having meetings in virtually-empty rooms.

It’s worth noting that many requirements for public meetings emerged in the aftermath of Watergate. The rationale was that if more pieces of information, decisions, and discussions were out in the open and under scrutiny, there would be less room for corruption, backroom deals, and cover-ups.

So it’s an odd sort of joke that the only ingredient missing from public meetings would seem to be the public. Except, it’s not funny at all.

It’s a problem.

I get it. People are busy. Really busy. And most don’t wish to spend those precious few moments of free time listening to land subdivision plans and budget reports.

That’s why there’s a reliance on journalists to attend those meetings and report back on the major issues that affect tax dollars and quality of life, ask tough questions, and hold government accountable.

After all, your local leaders have a far bigger impact on your day-to-day life than those at the national level.

What then happens when a community suddenly doesn’t have as many journalists? When even the reporters can’t get to many of those public meetings?

We don’t need to use our imaginations to answer those questions. Just take a look around.

A Hampden Township leader recently told one of our staff members that there haven’t been any reporters from any news outlets at Hampden’s public meetings for months.

It’s scary to think that no one from the media has been watching the decisions that affect the roughly 30,000 people who live in that township.

Lower Paxton Township is one of this area’s biggest municipalities. I haven’t seen another reporter at one of those meetings in more than a year.

So, here at ABC27, we’re going to change that. Or at least, we’re going to try.

Because most public meetings happen at night, which is when our station has fewer reporters on staff, we used to only attend if we knew something big was on the agenda.

That method would typically result in getting to two or three meetings per month. It also led to a pattern of showing up for the controversy, while missing some of the positive efforts happening in a particular community.

We took a hard look at how we do things, and decided we could be better.

From this point on, our methods will be different. Several on our staff have committed to switching their schedules around so we can attend at least ten different meetings per month across several counties.

We won’t be able to get to every meeting in every community with this method, but it’s a start.

The day after the meeting, we’ll air a summary of what happened on ABC27 News at 5:30 and show you how those discussions and decisions could affect you.

The goal is certainly to improve transparency and discourage the corruption that can occur if government goes unwatched. But we’re also working to make sure we’re giving you more access to information about good deeds and improvements happening in your neighborhood.

On a personal level, I have yet another hope for our change in methodology. If even one person is encouraged to go to a public meeting for the first time, this effort will have been successful.

And if local leaders think twice about how they spend your tax dollars or change your zoning because they know more eyes are watching, I’ll count that as a success, too.

