‘My heart literally broke in two’: Remembering slain state Trooper Landon Weaver

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of police officers from across the country met in Altoona Thursday to pay final respects to one of their own.

Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Landon Weaver was shot and killed during a domestic violence call in Huntingdon County last week. The next day, police tracked down and fatally shot his killer.

Weaver was with the state police for just a year, but for his colleagues, it was like losing a family member.

One by one they filed into the parking lot at the Blair County Convention Center, from Pittsburgh, New York, Virginia, Connecticut and Kentucky.

“A lot of different uniforms. A lot of different marked cars here today,” Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Adam Reed said.

One by one they joined the formation growing outside the building, shoulder to shoulder. Most didn’t know him, but duty called.

“Today’s the day where the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement comes together,” Reed said.

Tpr. Weaver was only 23 years old.

Inside the convention center, Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Tyree Blocker spoke about the man to a standing room-only auditorium.

“Every single one of us lost a hero,” Wolf said, calling Weaver “a great Pennsylvanian.”

“He did this for us,” the governor added. “He volunteered to lay his life on the line.”

Blocker described him as a model trooper, an “example of professionalism, dedication, and bravery.”

Maj. Maynard H. Gray, commander of Pennsylvania State Police’s area II, said Weaver was “the very definition of a Pennsylvania state trooper.” The grief among the law enforcement is “crushing,” he said, but it can’t compare to what Weaver’s family is going through.

His wife, Macy, choked back tears as well as she could when she spoke about her late husband.

“My heart literally broke in two,” she said.

The two married just last summer.

“That day was a fairy tale that I will treasure and keep close to my heart forever,” she said.

The future held for them a house and a family.

The young couple was “so excited for the upcoming year.”

That was before last Friday, that one day.

“Law enforcement is a big community,” Reed said.

Thursday, brothers, sisters lined the street leading out of the convention center, saluting as Tpr. Landon Weaver made his final exit on the way to a cemetery in Martinsburg.

The thousand-or-so law enforcement officers left formation to follow in their patrol cars, one by one, lights blazing.

They all know him: Landon Weaver, the boy who, his family said, always wanted to be an officer and made sure to be home before curfew every night growing up.

The man — the “other half” of Macy’s heart — so excited to start the academy. Trooper Weaver, “beaming with pride” on graduation day. “The best of that thin blue line,” as Gray called him.

“You are and forever will be my hero,” Macy told her husband.

