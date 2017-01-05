Mother sentenced in 5-month-old daughter’s starvation death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg mother will serve up to 30 years in prison for the death of her infant daughter.

Dionne Bishop was ordered to a 13-to-30 year prison term after pleading guilty Thursday to third-degree murder in the starvation death of 5-month-old Lakia Hardy.

In May 2015, emergency crews were called to a home on Naudain Street for a report of a child having difficulty breathing.

An autopsy revealed the girl died from complications of child maltreatment syndrome including malnutrition, starvation and dehydration.

At the time of her death, the coroner’s office said Lakia Hardy weighed less than five pounds. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

In court Thursday, Bishop also pled guilty to endangering the welfare and aggravated assault of Lakia’s twin sister, Lamia.

Lamia, who is in custody of Dauphin County Children and Youth, had similar signs of malnutrition and dehydration.

The girls’ father, Leviticus Hardy, is awaiting sentencing. He is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...