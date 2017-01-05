Mechanicsburg hopes to get $10 to $12 million in grants for infrastructure improvements

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Leaders in a Cumberland County community say their infrastructure is falling apart and in desperate need of improvement. They’re hoping to get millions of dollars in grants from the government.

Sue Hair is born and raised in Mechanicsburg.

“We live on hill, and when it rains heavily, it’s like a waterfall going down the street,” Hair said.

She notices the aging infrastructure in the Borough.

“The roads get completely covered with water, and there are a lot of potholes,” Hair said. “There some improvements that could definitely be made.”

Mechanicsburg Borough is working on those improvements.

“It’s just getting old. It’s wearing out, and that’s where we stand right now. We’re playing catch up with a lot of the stuff,” Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said.

Ciecierski is dedicating $800,000 for improvements to stormwater and sewer systems, as well as roads, but he says Mechanicsburg needs $10 to $12 million to fix the issues. He’s applying for state and federal grants hoping to get that money.

“The roads a lot of times because of the stormwater issues, the streets flood, and the water lays on the roads,” Ciecierski said. “It doesn’t drain out the way it’s supposed to. That’s causing some of the problems with the roads.

Stormwater pipes are rusting and even sometimes collapsing. Most of the sewer lines have been in the ground since the 1950s, and some have recently leaked.

“The longer we let this go, the more expensive it’s getting,” Ciecierski said.

Hair also hopes the improvements get done soon, even if it means more money from her wallet.

“Nobody likes higher takes, but the improvements are necessary,” Hair said.

The Borough Manager hoping to hear about those grants soon. He’s worried there might have to be budget cuts or tax increases if they don’t get that money.

