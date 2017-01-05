Man wanted for York shooting on Christmas Day

Published:
(York City Police Department)
(York City Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection to a shooting on Christmas Day.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Fireside Road just after 4:00 p.m. that day. One person was taken to the hospital but their condition was not released by authorities.

On Thursday, police announced 22-year-old Axel Omar Pena-Reyes was wanted in the case.

Anyone with information about Pena-Reyes is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

