Light snow tonight, ending before Friday morning commute

By and Published:
what-to-expect

Gusty winds yesterday ushered in the cold air that will set the stage for some light snow starting this evening. Plan for cloudy skies this afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 30s. A fast moving system will produce light snow beginning this evening. It is likely to start snowing as early as 7pm in western counties. Accumulations near one inch are possible before the light snow ends around 3am Friday morning. The remainder of tomorrow will be cold with highs staying in the 20s. Although it won’t be snowing during the morning commute tomorrow, there won’t be much melting going on either so it could be a slow-go in spots, especially rural areas and back roads.

what-to-expect

The weekend stays cold with temperatures below freezing for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds may increase for Sunday from a departing coastal storm that will not have a direct impact on our weather. Clouds increase and we begin to warm with a chance for rain showers toward the middle of next week. Not a great pattern right now for snow lovers, so enjoy what little we get tonight!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s