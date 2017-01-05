Light snow on the way tonight

Gusty winds yesterday ushered in the cold air that will set the stage for some light snow starting this evening. Today will start sunny with clouds increasing late this morning through the afternoon. Highs today will only be in the lower 30s. A fast moving system will produce light snow beginning this evening. It is likely to start snowing as early as 7pm in western counties. Accumulations near one inch are possible before the light snow ends around 3am Friday morning. The remainder of tomorrow will be cold with highs staying in the 20s. Although it won’t be snowing during the morning commute tomorrow, there won’t be much melting going on either so it could be a slow-go in spots, especially rural areas and back roads.

The weekend stays cold with temperatures below freezing for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds may increase for Sunday from a departing coastal storm that will not have a direct impact on our weather. Clouds increase and we begin to warm with a chance for rain showers toward the middle of next week. Not a great pattern right now for snow lovers, so enjoy what little we get tonight!

