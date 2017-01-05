Lancaster County hotel robbery under investigation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected in an armed robbery at a hotel.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the suspect entered the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East around 1 a.m. Monday. He displayed a knife and demanded money from the desk clerk.

The suspect, described as being between 20 and 30 years old, fled on foot. Police also said the suspect had a short beard and mustache.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Det. Scott Eelman with the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

