Judge orders teen tried as adult for fatally shooting boy, 15

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County judge has ordered that a Mountville teen face trial as an adult for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy last summer.

George W. Rosado, 17, is charged with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, felony theft of a firearm, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in the Aug. 12 death of Ibram Hanna.

Ibram Hanna. Photo from the family's GoFundMe.com page.
Authorities say Rosado stole the gun hours earlier from an unlocked vehicle. The boys were playing with the gun at Rosado’s West Main Street home when it discharged.

At a hearing Thursday, Judge David Workman ordered Rosado transferred to Lancaster County Prison and set bail at $100,000, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Workman said he found testimony credible from psychologist Dr. Jonathan Gransee, who opined at a hearing last month that Rosado is “unlikely to be rehabilitated in juvenile treatment.”

