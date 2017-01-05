Hundreds pay respects to Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty

Associated Press Staff Published:
Trooper Landon Weaver
Trooper Landon Weaver

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Hundreds of people are paying their respects to a 23-year-old state trooper shot and killed last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania.

Visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver was held Wednesday at a convention center in Altoona. His funeral is Thursday in Altoona, followed by burial at a cemetery in Martinsburg.

Pennlive.com reports mourners walked past dozens of photos that showed Weaver as a child, playing sports, vacationing and getting married.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver Friday, as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s