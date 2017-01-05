Harrisburg woman charged in 1-year-old son’s drowning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged with homicide in the death of her 1-year-old son.

Kathryn Jacoby was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the bathtub drowning of William Jacoby.

Authorities say that on August 31, Jacoby called 991 to report that her baby fell in a bathtub and wasn’t breathing. The child was later transported to the hospital where he died.

An autopsy revealed the boy’s death was consistent with suffocation and drowning.

Jacoby told police that she was the sole caretaker of the child at the time of the incident and that her husband was not at the Derry Street home.

After giving inconsistent stories, police say Jacoby ultimately confessed to leaving her son and 2-year-old daughter in the bathtub unattended for a long period of time while she was on the phone.

Cell phone records showed that Jacoby was on the phone for 22 minutes. Drug and alcohol testing also showed that marijuana was in her system and her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Jacoby also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

