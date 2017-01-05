Fill A Glass With Hope: Olivia Farabaugh

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has been promoting “Fill a Glass with Hope®” with agriculture partners, Feeding PA, American Dairy Association North East, the PA Dairy Promotion Program, corporate partners and food banks since 2015. The Association has surpassed the $1 million mark in funding to dairy youth development and education programs, securing a bright future for Pennsylvania’s dairy industry.

This year, they’ve partnered with singer Olivia Farabaugh– a local vocalist who made it to the top 96 of NBC’s The Voice.

“My adventure on The Voice began with an email from a producer inviting me to a private audition. My family and I traveled into the heart of New York City for audition number one,” tells Olivia.

“Our group was cut down from 40,000 people who tried out, to the remaining 96 of us.”

She’s taking her experience with her as she gears up to play at the farm show to help “Fill A Glass With Hope” reach their goal.

Learn more in the segment above.

