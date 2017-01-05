Farm Show chicks raise funds for food bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The popular duck slide and chick hatch display are back at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The display, now located in the Weis Expo Hall, will be home to 10 ducks during the week of the show, and chicks will hatch in the incubator each day.

As “eggcitment” mounts, PennAg Industries hatched up a new idea for this year’s show: #chickhatch2017.

The first set of eggs were numbered and each was assigned to a local celebrity, and then the race was on to see which peep would first poke its way to freedom.

The winning fowl will feed people in need, but not the way you may be thinking. The first chick to crack through earned $1,000 for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The winning egg was Number 12, assigned to Nancy Ryan of BOB 94.9. A check was donated to the the food bank in her name.

