HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many remember getting vaccines as kids. As adults, there are the annual flu shots, but are you missing some others you should be rolling up your sleeve to get?

Pennsylvania’s Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine offered some tips from getting tested for Hepatits C to getting a pneumonia vaccine if you are 65 and older.

Also, here is a link to the Centers for Disease Control adult vaccine list: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/adult.html.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...