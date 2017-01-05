Crews on scene of crash involving school bus in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in southern York County.

A York County 911 dispatcher confirmed there was entrapment as a result of the crash in the 700 block of West Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury.

The crash was called in to authorities around 4:20 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in total.

No other information was immediately released.

