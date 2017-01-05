Crews on scene of crash involving school bus in York County

By Published:
school_bus_front

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in southern York County.

A York County 911 dispatcher confirmed there was entrapment as a result of the crash in the 700 block of West Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury.

The crash was called in to authorities around 4:20 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in total.

No other information was immediately released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s