Carlisle police seek 2 in home invasion

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two masked men were armed with handguns when they forced their way into a Carlisle home early Thursday.

Police are looking for the intruders who entered the home in the 500 block of West North Street and assaulted two residents after 2 a.m.

Investigators don’t believe the pair took anything from home before fleeing.

They said the residents were not seriously injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...