Carlisle police seek 2 in home invasion

By Published:
carlisle_police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two masked men were armed with handguns when they forced their way into a Carlisle home early Thursday.

Police are looking for the intruders who entered the home in the 500 block of West North Street and assaulted two residents after 2 a.m.

Investigators don’t believe the pair took anything from home before fleeing.

They said the residents were not seriously injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s