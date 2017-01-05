Boil water advisory issued in Mt. Holly Springs

By Published:
Water

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents of Mount Holly Springs are advised not to use their water without boiling it first.

A water sample taken Thursday morning showed the water supply does not currently meet treatment requirements and may contain disease-causing organisms. A chlorine ejector at the borough’s water treatment plant failed.

A boil water advisory is in place until further notice as maintenance workers solve the problem.

Residents should bring all water to a boil and let it boil for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

The Mt. Holly Springs Water Authority anticipates the problem will be resolved by Saturday.

Anyone seeking more information should call 717-486-7601.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s