Boil water advisory issued in Mt. Holly Springs

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents of Mount Holly Springs are advised not to use their water without boiling it first.

A water sample taken Thursday morning showed the water supply does not currently meet treatment requirements and may contain disease-causing organisms. A chlorine ejector at the borough’s water treatment plant failed.

A boil water advisory is in place until further notice as maintenance workers solve the problem.

Residents should bring all water to a boil and let it boil for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

The Mt. Holly Springs Water Authority anticipates the problem will be resolved by Saturday.

Anyone seeking more information should call 717-486-7601.

