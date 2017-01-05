Police find burning body in West Manchester Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and the York County coroner’s office are investigating after a man’s burning body was found in West Manchester Township.

Township police said officers found the body after they were dispatched to the intersection of Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road for a reported fire at 4:45 a.m.

The officers extinguished the fire and determined the man had died.

Coroner Pam Gay identified the man as 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus of Philadelphia.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine DeJesus’ cause of death. At this time, his death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The West Manchester Township Police Department is handling the investigation.

