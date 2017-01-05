Author Spotlight: Andi O’Connor’s “The Speaker”

“Alone and hunted by the Drulaack, Irewen takes advantage of her only option for survival. Pushing her concerns aside, she lets the dead keep her.

But her refuge doesn’t last long. Driven out of their hosts by Laegon, a handful Drulaack have returned to the Spirit World. No longer having the protection of the dead, Irewen is forced to return to Vaelinel.

Finally reunited with her companions, the burdens placed on them are taking their toll. Thoughts of suicide and mistrust plague the company. Slowly unravelling, they must conquer their personal battles before standing against the evil threatening the land.

For the Corrupter thirsts for revenge. And he’ll stop at nothing to satisfy his hunger.” –Synopsis: The Speaker

Andi O’Connor is a fantasy author who hopes the themes in her writing will speak to those suffering from real world issues of a broad spectrum, as well as entertain readers.

“Inspiration for my work comes from everywhere. I actually got the idea for the ability of a Speaker, someone who can walk among the dead, from a dream I had a few months after my mom’s death,” tells O’Connor.

“I’m encouraging those who attend the release party on January 7th to bring books to donate to the inpatient libraries at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. Reading is a wonderful thing for everyone, and I hope #PagesForPPI will help to bring a sense of promise and courage to those at the institute.”

Learn more in the video above or online at www.andioconnor.net.

