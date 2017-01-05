3 sought in armed home invasion in Leola

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a family was targeted in a home invasion Wednesday night in Leola.

According to East Lampeter Township police, three armed men entered the home on Chickadee Circle while members of the family, including two children, were inside.

A male member of the family was reportedly punched. No one else was injured.

The masked men took several items before leaving the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police Detective Chris Jones at 717-291-4676.

