2017 Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the moment Pennsylvanians have waited for: the unveiling of 1,000 lbs of butter molded into a sculpture.

The theme for this 101st year of the Pennsylvania Farm Show is “Culture of Stewardship.”

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken began working in mid-December to complete the sculpture, which highlights innovative farm practices to enrich soil and reduce stormwater runoff.

The butter sculpture is a Farm Show tradition that began in 1991.

Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle donated more than a thousand pounds of butter to build it.

When the show’s over, the butter will be run through a methane digester and converted into renewable energy at a Juniata County dairy farm.

The Farm Show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The Food Court will be open Friday from 12 – 9 p.m. through the Cameron Street Lobby.

Admission is free, but you’ll need to buy tickets for the rodeo competition in the large arena during the last three nights.

Parking is $15 at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots. Free shuttles are available from off-site lots.

