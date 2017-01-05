2017 Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the moment Pennsylvanians have waited for — the unveiling of 1,000 lbs of butter molded into a sculpture.

Land O’Lakes donated more than a thousand pounds of butter to build the sculpture.

The 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Admission is free, but you’ll need to buy tickets for the rodeo competition in the large arena during the last three nights.

Parking is $15 at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots. Free shuttles are available from off-site lots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...