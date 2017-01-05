2 Lancaster County men get prison for child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County men have been ordered to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Ryan C. Coup, 36, of Leola, will serve 3.5 to 10 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to 18 felony counts and a misdemeanor, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Devin W. Chesbro, 31, of Manheim, was sentenced to 1-2 years in Lancaster County Prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts.

Both men must register as sex offenders under Megan’s Law for 25 years.

Coup was arrested in March after East Lampeter Township police said they found thousands of photos and videos on computers and storage devices in the home where Coup lived with his parents.

Chesbro had 46 digital files of children engaged in sexual acts stored on his laptop computer. Northern Lancaster County Regional police found the files in a home where he lived with his parents.

