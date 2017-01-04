Woman says she was robbed after crash on Route 30

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman told police she was robbed by two people who crashed into her car on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

The woman told Manheim Township police she was in the westbound lanes near Route 72 early Tuesday when a car next to her swerved into her lane and struck her car. She said when she pulled to the side of the highway, the man driving the other car got out and immediately demanded money from her.

She told police a woman in the other vehicle then pushed her against the side of the car and demanded money while the man went into her purse and took $500 before fleeing.

The woman was not injured.

She said the pair who robbed her were in a small, red older model car.

