What’s new at the Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The butter sculpture, fresh milkshakes, and sheep to shawl competition are just a few Farm Show favorites, but the state Agriculture Department is adding some new and exciting events this year.

First and foremost, chickens, ducks and geese are back. Poultry competitions and exhibits were suspended last year because of concerns over highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Food Court will have the milkshakes and doughnut specials but this year, they’re adding a Buffalo chicken dish, apple pie pizza and, for those sticking to a New Year’s resolution, a tossed salad.

Also new this year, the 15 horse hitch; a visually stimulating obstacle course.

The Agriculture Department is expecting half a million people to attend the eight-day show. The Food Court opens Friday from 12-9 p.m. and the show opens to the public on Saturday.

