Violent crime in Harrisburg trending down for 4th consecutive year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Homicides devastate families and rattle residents in neighborhoods. In 2016, the City recorded 14 homicides, two fewer than 2016.

The total includes the murder of Steven Esworthy in Midtown last June, a rare random murder for the city, according to police.

The police-involved shooting death of Earl “Shaleek” Pinckney was deemed justified by Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico and is not included in the 2016 homicide total.

Part I crimes, as defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation include forcible rapes, robberies, and assaults. Harrisburg police said preliminary totals of violent crime are trending down.

“It looks like crime is overall down, violent crime, about five percent,” police Captain Gabe Olivera said. “It could be more.”

Olivera said concrete numbers were not final due to open investigations in the last six to eight weeks of the year. He said those findings should be available in a few more weeks.

According to last year’s crime report on ABC27, there was a 9.4 percent drop in violent crimes from 2013 to 2015. 2016 would mark the fourth consecutive year the city had a drop in Part I crimes.

Part II crimes, however, are rising.

“The drug problem is a big problem,” Olivera said.

While most people tend to focus on the drug trade, which is a continuing challenge for law enforcement, there are other crimes associated with the opioid epidemic. Olivera and Marsico said people addicted to opioids tend to commit crimes of opportunity to fund their addictions.

“The spinoff effect of the heroin epidemic is not just drug crimes but the other crimes that go along with it,” Marsico said.

Olivera said there has been an uptick in theft, vandalism, fraud, and prostitution.

“Unfortunately, the drug trade touches every other crime aspect,” he said.

And combatting the problem is complex and societal. Police often get little or no cooperation when victims and neighbors are too scared to come forward with information.

Olivera said he understands their plight to a point, but he also wants to help people and increase safety. Officers have a tougher time with people who remain silent.

“Crime is a community problem,” Olivera said. “If the individuals in that community don’t step up when they’re victims, it’s going to continue to happen.”

