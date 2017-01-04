Turning windy today, much colder air settles in for the rest of this week

After yesterday’s rainfall, Central PA picked up some additional drizzle overnight. Skies will gradually clear today behind yesterday’s front, but it will turn quite windy and much colder throughout the day. Expect temperatures to fall from the 40s this morning into the mid 30s by late this afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty from the west/northwest today too and could gust over 35 mph at times. Tonight will be mostly clear and much colder with lows dropping into the lower 20s! It will still be a little breezy, but winds will diminish overnight. Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds and highs in the lower 30s. Light snow will develop overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. It could impact the Friday morning commute, but nothing more than one inch of snow is expected.

Thursday through Sunday will remain below freezing with low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the lower 30s. After that light brush of snow early Friday, the weekend looks sunny and quiet. The current pattern isn’t a good one for snow lovers but things can shift at any point this time of year…stay tuned and enjoy the mainly quiet weather…for now!

