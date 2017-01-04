Turkey detains 5 IS suspects linked to nightclub attack

Associated Press Staff Published:
In this photo obtained Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, undated photo of a man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself as he wanders nearby to Istanbul's Taksim square. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. No details have been released as to why the Turkish authorities might think the man in this selfie photo is a suspect in the New Year's attack. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
In this photo obtained Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, undated photo of a man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself as he wanders nearby to Istanbul's Taksim square. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. No details have been released as to why the Turkish authorities might think the man in this selfie photo is a suspect in the New Year's attack. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says the operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir on Wednesday. It says the operation in continuing.

The gunman who killed 39 people during New Year’s celebrations, has not been publicly named and is still at large.

The IS group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s