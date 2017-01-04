Toshiba expands recall of laptop battery packs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Toshiba has expanded a recall of Panasonic battery packs used in its laptop computers because about 83,000 others could overheat and catch fire.

The lithium-ion battery packs were installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops, including the Satellite models affected by the March 2016 recall. Toshiba has expanded the number of battery packs to include those sold between June 2011 and November 2016.

The battery packs also were sold separately and installed by Toshiba as part of a repair.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received five reports of the battery packs overheating and melting, including one additional report since the first recall announcement. No injuries have been reported.

Battery packs included in the recall have part numbers that begin with G71C. A complete list is on Toshiba’s website, http://go.toshiba.com/battery.

