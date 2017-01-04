Suspect in parking lot killing to face charges in county court

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two Delaware cousins charged with killing a man in a Lancaster Township parking lot will face charges in Lancaster County Court.

Rashan A. Ross, 27, will be tried on counts including homicide, robbery and theft in the 2015 shooting of 19-year-old Jared Weaver. His cousin, 24-year-old Kareem D. Ross, is also charged in Weaver’s death.

The pair is accused in the shooting that took place in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 Block of East King Street. Weaver died Sept. 26 from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to authorities, the shooting happened during a deal involving $90 worth of a cough syrup-based concoction known as “lean.”

A Manheim Township Police Department detective testified before District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle Wednesday regarding the investigation that led to charges against both men. Testimony included the analysis of cellphones, which showed both suspects’ interaction with Weaver. Surveillance video also showed two males confronting Weaver before he fell to the ground, according to the detective’s testimony.

Sponaugle ruled enough evidence was presented to move the case to county court.

Kareem Ross was previously ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing in October.

Both cousins are in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...