State police investigating Franklin County hit-and-run

By Published:
police_light_blue_tilt

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County are looking for information after a hit-and-run accident early Tuesday seriously injured a Chambersburg man.

Police say Calvin Clevenger, 59, of Chambersburg, was found lying on the shoulder of the southbound lane in the 5400 block of the Molly Pitcher Highway in Guilford Township. Police believe he had been struck by a vehicle.

Clevenger was rushed to a Hagerstown, Maryland medical facility then transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for his life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say anyone with information can contact them at the Chambersburg barracks at 717-264-5161.

