Solanco High School evacuated after threat

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Students and staff at Solanco High School were evacuated Wednesday after the discovery of a note with a bomb threat.

Students were bussed to Swift and George A. Smith middle schools while police searched the building. Students returned to the school when the search was completed, school administrators said on the district’s website.

Administrators said they will fully investigate the matter.

