Solanco High School evacuated after threat

By Published:
school crossing sign

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Students and staff at Solanco High School were evacuated Wednesday after the discovery of a note with a bomb threat.

Students were bussed to Swift and George A. Smith middle schools while police searched the building. Students returned to the school when the search was completed, school administrators said on the district’s website.

Administrators said they will fully investigate the matter.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s