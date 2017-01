A fast moving system currently over the central Rockies will track east to produce increasing clouds Thursday with snow showers developing after 8pm Thursday night. Accumulations near one inch are possible before the snow showers end by 4am Friday morning. Untreated roads may experience slick conditions Friday morning. The remainder of Friday remains cold with highs near 30F.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...