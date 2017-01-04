Recall: Minnie and Mickey Mouse Infant Hoodie Sweatshirts

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts are recalling Minnie and Mickey Mouse hoodie sweatshirts. The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard. The hoodies were sold exclusively at Walt Disney Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app, from April 2016 through October 2016.

The garments are cotton and polyester blend, and sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M. The size and “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside back of the hoodie’s neck.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US is offering a full refund. For more information, consumers can call 844-722-1444 toll free, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m ET, Monday through Friday, or find out about the safety recall here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...