Police: Woman threatened, harassed Lottery employees

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia woman is wanted on charges she made repeated death threats and harassed employees at the headquarters of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Towanda A. Shields, 47, is accused of making the threats in phone calls and voice mails from April through December, Lower Swatara Township police said.

She is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, 25 counts of harassment and 25 counts of stalking.

Investigators said they’re working with Philadelphia police to get Shields into custody.

