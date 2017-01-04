Police nab 2 shoplifters while investigating separate shoplifting incident

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police say they arrested two shoplifters while at the scene of a separate shoplifting incident.

It happened Monday at the Walmart on East Main Street.

Police were called to the store for a report of a woman who walked out with $1,300 worth of merchandise.

Within minutes of that report, Walmart employees stopped a second shoplifter identified as 30-year-old Fillip Borisov, of Ephrata.

As police began investigating the second incident, Walmart employees stop a third shoplifter identified as 38-year-old Stephanie L. Fawber, of Lebanon.

Fawber ran from employees and fled in a vehicle. She was later pulled over by police and arrested for a misdemeanor retail theft.

Borisov was arrested and charged with retail theft.

The initial suspect has been identified as Shanielle Rae Fox, 33, of Denver, Pa., She was arrested and charged with felony retail theft.

