Police: Man crashed into police car, led officers on chase

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 40-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase Tuesday night in the city.

It happened shortly after officers were called to the 700 block of 5th Street for a report of a PFA violation. That’s where Frankie Rodriguez was found sitting inside a running car.

When officers pulled in front of Rodriguez’s car, Rodriguez struck the cruiser along with another parked vehicle. He then sped off West, turning North onto Pearl Street.

Police say Rodriguez drove through several traffic signs and reached speeds of up to 70 mph before he stopped after about eight minutes.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with fleeing or attempting police, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and other traffic violations.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $40,000 bail.

