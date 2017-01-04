Police: DUI suspect drove with 4 children in vehicle

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged by state police in Dauphin County for driving under the influence of alcohol on Christmas Eve with children in his vehicle.

Franklin Alfred Sculley, a 49-year-old Fredericksburg resident, was pulled over around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 8400 block of Route 209 in Williams Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens, Sculley had four children in his vehicle at the time he was pulled over. Two of the children weren’t properly seat belted.

Sculley was charged with DUI and recklessly endangering children.

