PinnacleHealth: Too much of a good food could be a bad thing

With the new year still very fresh, many of us are focusing on incorporating healthier foods into our diets, but we still need to focus on portion size. One of the dangers of “healthier” type foods is that we might give ourselves permission to overeat them because they are healthy. But overeating even “healthier” foods can have negative effects on our health. By overeating these types of foods, such as nuts and granola, we actually consume more calories than we did before and can still experience weight gain.

The Weight Loss Center at PinnacleHealth helps patients achieve sustained, lifelong weight loss. This could be through the medical weight management program or through bariatric surgery.

PinnacleHealth is hosting “Appetizing Advice: Healthy Cooking Classes” with muffin tin meals on Thursday, January 19 at the Weight Loss Center at PinnacleHealth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...