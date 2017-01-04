Obama, Pence to Capitol as health care overhaul fight begins

Associated Press Staff Published:
Congress is set to return to Capitol Hill after a seven week break. (Photo Credit: Mark Meredith)
Congress is set to return to Capitol Hill after a seven week break. (Photo Credit: Mark Meredith)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama is traveling to the Capitol to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama’s cherished law to its graveyard.

Wednesday’s strategy sessions will come on the second day of the new, GOP-led Congress. In just 16 days, Republican Donald Trump replaces Obama at the White House.

That will put the party’s long-time goal of annulling much of the 2010 Affordable Care Act within reach.

Plenty of questions remain, including which provisions to repeal, and when that would take effect. Republicans also face divisions over the next step – replacement legislation that will likely take months or years to resolve.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s