New program seeks to encourage Midstate students to seek higher education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program set up by Midstate college students at Howard University aims to get Harrisburg-area high-schoolers interested in higher education.

The program, Harrisburg to Howard, is accepting applications from students age 16 or older through the end of January.

Those who are accepted will spend a few days in Washington, D.C. with HU students from the Midstate, staying in dorms, going to classes with their hosts, and experiencing college life in the nation’s capital.

Raheem Martin, a civil environmental engineering student at the historically black university, came up with the idea for the program as a way to encourage teenagers in his hometown to pursue higher education.

“I didn’t want it to be a program about why the students should come to Howard,” Martin said in a Facebook conversation Wednesday, “but why they should seek secondary education, also give back to the community,” whether that’s through “volunteering or just educating other people about what they will learn on the trip.”

There’s a $100 fee for the program, which will cover meals, events, and transportation to and from the school as well as around Washington.

Martin is also working to raise money for the program through a GoFundMe page to cover more of the cost and keep the program going each year.

Interested students and families can find contact information and the application, due by Jan. 31, on the program’s website.

