Lebanon program takes hands-on approach to family health

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Inside the Lebanon Family Health Services building on Cumberland Street, Holly Dolan showed ABC27 News one of the activities associated with the We Can program.

The activity on display involved healthy meal planning for families on a budget.

“It’s really where that hands-on application that makes it real,” Dolan explained.

We Can, which stands for ways to enhance children’s activity and nutrition, is federally funded and free for participants who qualify. Dolan says the program is aimed at young children and their parents.

“This is where kids learn eating habits,” Dolan said. “They learn them at a very young age. With the issues of childhood obesity, it’s really important to work with parents and children on how to develop healthy habits early in life.”

Teachers hold classes at the building, but they also go to organizations around the Midstate to teach families the pillars of a healthy lifestyle, which includes exercise.

“As folks start trying to eat better in the new year and get back on a routine of a healthy diet, this is a great opportunity to also do it with their children, too,” Dolan said.

You can click here to learn more about the We Can program.

