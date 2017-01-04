Kmart, Sears to close 3 area stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sears Holdings Corporation, the owner of the Sears and Kmart retail store brands, has announced a second wave of closures that includes two stores in Cumberland County and another in Lancaster County.

Kmart stores at 5600 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg and 1890 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster will close at the end of March. The Sears store at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill will close in mid-February, the company said.

The closures are among 150 announced Wednesday and follow 46 others announced last week.

The company said the decision to close the stores was a “difficult but necessary step” as it takes actions to strengthen its operations and fund its transformation.

It said many of the closing stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and were kept open to “maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”

Eligible affected employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday.

