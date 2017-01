Keystone Assault is an all Women Full Contact football team located in Central PA. It is currently recruiting players for the 2017 season. Players practice twice a week for a season consists of eight games (4 home and 4 away). This year’s season will begin in April.

Who: Keystone Assault

What: Try Outs

Where: Sports City – 4141 Linglestown Road Harrisburg Pa 17112

When: January 5, 10, 12

Time: 8:30pm

Why: To recruit players

