Inmate wanted for escape from work release center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County detectives are looking for a convicted criminal who walked away from the county’s work release center.

Carl Lemon Payne, 22, clocked out of work release to report to work on Nov. 16 but never returned. His GPS ankle monitor had been cut off and was found at his place of employment, authorities said.

Payne was sentenced to work release for theft and drug charges.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to Payne’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...