I-83 South reopens after crash near Harrisburg

By Published: Updated:
(PennDOT photo)
(PennDOT photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A one-mile section of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County has reopened after a crash.

I-83 southbound was closed between Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road and Exit 47 for Route 322 East and Derry Street after the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m.

The interstate reopened by 11:15 a.m.

Route 322 westbound was restricted to one lane.

No other details were immediately available.

Online: PennDOT Traffic Cameras

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s