I-83 South reopens after crash near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A one-mile section of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County has reopened after a crash.

I-83 southbound was closed between Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road and Exit 47 for Route 322 East and Derry Street after the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m.

The interstate reopened by 11:15 a.m.

Route 322 westbound was restricted to one lane.

No other details were immediately available.

